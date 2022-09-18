Azerbaijani FM, British Minister of State hold phone talks

18 September 2022 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

A telephone conversation between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the British Minister of State for the European Region Leo Docherty took place on September 17, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During a telephone conversation, the parties discussed the tense situation in the region resulting from the provocations of Armenia.

Jeyhun Bayramov brought to the attention that 79 Azerbaijani servicemen have died as a result of Armenia's provocations against the Azerbaijani Armed Forces since September 12, and that the responsibility for tension in the region lies with Armenia.

Information on Armenia's non-compliance with obligations under the agreements reached after the 44-day war, on the obstacles placed by the Armenian side to the normalization process in the post-conflict period, and on a series of provocations committed by it was also provided during the phone talks. It was emphasized that the ceasefire is currently observed and it is important for Armenia to refrain from provocations and resolve issues between the two states through negotiations. The minister noted that Azerbaijan as a country that promotes the peace agenda and carries out restoration work in the region is interested in normalizing relations with Armenia at the political and diplomatic level.

Leo Docherty expressed concern over the situation, as well as condolences over the death of Azerbaijani servicemen. In addition, satisfaction was expressed that the ceasefire is currently observed, and the hope that stability will be ensured and the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia will continue.

Then the parties exchanged views on the agenda of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK.

