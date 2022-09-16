Azerbaijan shares footage of destruction of big military base in Armenia

16 September 2022 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Footage of the destruction of one of the major military bases of Armenia has been released, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the military base was located near Zod village in the Basarkechar region and posed a direct threat to Kalbajar.

Since the night of September 12, the armed forces of Armenia have carried out a large-scale provocation in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, Lachin and Zangilan directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. In response to this provocation, the Azerbaijani army inflicted crushing blows on the positions of the enemy, areas of concentration of his troops and weapons.

