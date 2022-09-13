Security zone must be created near Azerbaijani border - commentary

13 September 2022 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia has been trying to destabilize the situation in the region for several month by constantly committing provocations on the border with Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani political expert Elchin Mirzabayli told Trend.

"Armenia commits these provocations, particularly, in the direction of the Kalbajar and Lachin districts of Azerbaijan, creating hotbeds of confrontation in order to evade the fulfillment of its obligations, creating conditions for interference in the processes by extra-regional forces. The current situation proves once again that the creation of a security zone near the Azerbaijani border is the only way to ensure the territorial integrity, inviolability and security of the country's borders," he said.

Mirzabayli noted that thanks to the vigilance and high professionalism of the military formations of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces,over the pas few months attempts by Armenian reconnaissance and sabotage groups to infiltrate Azerbaijani territory as well as damage military and civilian infrastructure have been stopped, measures have been taken to prevent such incidents. An accumulation of offensive weapons, heavy artillery and personnel from Armenia along the borders of Azerbaijan has been recorded over the past few days.

"Despite the loss of Armenia, which has recently intensified its military rhetoric, in second Karabakh war, the country not only didn’t take an adequate position in response to the humanistic steps taken by Azerbaijan, but also tried to mine the supply routes of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. The current events, as well as the regular violation of the ceasefire by the Armenian troops, attempts to damage the civilian and military infrastructure of Azerbaijan, endanger the lives of civilians engaged in reconstruction work on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as well as the Azerbaijani military, demonstrate that Armenian government didn't learn from the second Karabakh war and doesn’t intend to abandon the militaristic policy," Mirzabayli said.

He noted that during almost 30 years of occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Armenia has shown a manipulative behavior of a provocative nature and is now resorting to constant provocations in order to evade fulfilling its obligations under the reached agreements.

“In such a situation, Azerbaijan, which has undertaken to implement the UN Security Council resolutions on the unconditional liberation of the country's territories from the Armenian occupation, which has put an end to almost 30 years of aggression, has no choice but to force the militaristic country to peace in order to implement the statement of November 10, 2020 and other documents and agreements. Currently, local operations conducted by the Azerbaijani army should be considered as necessary measures to prevent provocations of Armenia, threats to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country,” the political expert said.

