Azerbaijan briefs military attachés on Armenia’s large-scale provocations on state border [PHOTO]

13 September 2022 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Maj-Gen Huseyn Mahmudov, Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department under the Defense Ministry briefed the military attachés accredited in Azerbaijan on September 13, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Informing foreign military representatives about Armenia's large-scale provocations along the state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin districts, Mahmudov emphasized that the main goal of the opposing side's frequent shelling of the Azerbaijani army positions is to postpone the signing of a peace accord, as well as large-scale restoration and construction work being carried out on the liberated territories.

Mahmudov stressed that Azerbaijan is fully complying with the obligations of the Trilateral Statement of November 10, 2020, and is interested in establishing peace in the region through the commencement of border demarcation and delimitation, as well as the signing of a peace treaty between the two countries.

Armenia, on the other hand, is resisting the execution of the declaration's provisions by placing mines on Azerbaijani land and along supply lines, demonstrating its military adventurism and revanchist stance, he added.

The officer reminded that some 1,390 PMN-E type anti-personnel mines manufactured in Armenia between 2019 and 2021 were discovered in Kalbajar and Lachin districts alone.

“Despite the fact that to date, the engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijani Army have detected and neutralized a total of 7,559 anti-personnel mines, 2,348 anti-tank mines, and 10,052 unexploded ordnance, buried by the Armenian armed forces in the liberated territories, sabotage groups of the opposing side mined supply roads and territories between the positions of the Azerbaijan Army units during the night of September 12. This act and the large-scale provocations of Armenia led to military confrontation in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions,” he said.

It was highlighted that retaliatory actions were conducted to ensure the safety of the Azerbaijani army units as well as civilians working on restoration and building projects in the liberated territories.

The official reaffirmed that Armenia's military-political leadership is solely responsible for the tensions, confrontation, and losses caused by large-scale provocations.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has denied reports of a crashed military jet.

"The information spread by Armenia about the alleged shooting of a military jet belonging to Azerbaijan in the direction of the Basarkechar region is false and disinformation," the ministry said.

Azerbaijan, on the other hand, has destroyed two Armenian S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems. Moreover, following a failed provocation attempt against Azerbaijan, the Armenian armed forces lost 150-200 troops, and hundreds more were injured, Azernews reports via the local media.

The Azerbaijani army demolished an Armenian military facility that might possibly be utilized for provocations on the border areas in the direction of Azerbaijan's Lachin and Kalbajar districts. The Azerbaijani armed forces took control of a number of key strategic sites and heights along the Armenian border. A number of vital communications routes through the Armenian territory were also placed under visual and fire control.

Following the counter-measures taken by the Azerbaijani army in response to a large-scale provocation by Armenian armed forces on the state border, a truce was struck at 0900 hours. However, Armenian soldiers breached the truce once more, resorting to additional provocations. Since 0915 hours, another truce has been restored, Azernews reports, citing the local media.

Furthermore, Armenian troops attacked Azerbaijani border guards in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district. The attack was decisively rebuffed, the State Border Service reported.

