Azerbaijani defense chief attends various Victory Day events in Turkiye [PHOTO]

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov attended various Victory Day ceremonies organized in Turkiye, Azernews reports per the Defense Ministry.

On August 31, Hasanov visited the Turkish National Defense University as part of his working visit to Turkiye.

Hasanov along with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar and other state officials signed the university Book of Honor.

The guests then attended a concert program commemorating the 100th anniversary of Victory Day.

Similarly, Azerbaijan's defense minister participated in the graduation ceremony of the Turkish Naval and Air Force academies, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a congratulatory speech on August 31, the ministry said.

In the same vein, the Naval Petty-Officer Vocational School of the National Defense University hosted its next graduation ceremony in the Turkish province of Yalova.

The Turkish Fleet Commander, Vice Admiral Kadir Yildiz, the Turkish Coast Guard Commandant, Rear Admiral Ahmet Kendir, school professors and teachers, and graduates' families attended the ceremony.

The Azerbaijan Army servicemen, who successfully graduated from the Turkish Naval Petty-Officer Vocational School in accordance with the Azerbaijan-Turkiye military education agreement, were granted degrees.

On the basis of a two-year military education curriculum, the school plays an important role in the training of warrant officers for the Turkish Naval Forces.

The representatives of the Azerbaijani military attache's office in Turkiye congratulated the Azerbaijani troops who were given the military ranks of warrant officer and wished them luck in their future military duty.

