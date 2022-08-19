AZERNEWS releases another print issue

19 August 2022 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 19 August.

The new edition includes a front-page article "Azerbaijan marks fabled singer’s 80th anniversary with monument & popular outdoor concert" with Azerbaijan in charge of commanding heights in Karabakh; UK to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in demining Karabakh - envoy; Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull dev't of Trans-Caspian infrastructure; Baku to host European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at: www.azernews.az.