UN upbeat on measures taken in Azerbaijan to preserve multiculturalism

19 August 2022 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination welcomed the consistent measures taken in Azerbaijan to preserve the values ​​of multiculturalism, tolerance, and religious toleration, Azernews reports, citing Foreign Ministry.

The remarks were made during the 107th session of the committee in Geneva on August 15-16, where the periodic report on the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination was presented.

At the event, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the relevant UN human rights treaty bodies. He stressed that Azerbaijan is a multi-ethnic country, and provided information on the effective activities of the Baku International Center for Multiculturalism in the field of promoting the values of multiculturalism and preserving cultural, religious, and linguistic diversity in the country.

Further, he brought to attention Azerbaijan's work in connection with the return of internally displaced persons to their native lands after the end of the conflict as a result of the country's victory in the 2020 Second Karabakh War and the restoration of multi-ethnic communities in these territories, mentioning that clearing these territories of mines and unexploded ordnances is one of the priorities.

Besides, Mammadov stressed that in the decision of the court on provisional measures in the case initiated by Armenia in the International Court against Azerbaijan, many appeals of Armenia were rejected, and in a similar case on the claim filed by Azerbaijan against Armenia, the court demanded Armenia take measures to suppress the incitement and propaganda of racial hatred

The deputy foreign minister pointed out that the main obstacle to the implementation of the convention was the decades-long ethnic cleansing and the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia.

Further, the committee members stated that issues related to hate speech in Armenia will be considered during the presentation of the periodic report of the government of Armenia.

After the presentation of the report, an interactive constructive dialogue was held, and answers were given to the questions raised by the committee members.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz