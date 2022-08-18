Azerbaijani servicemen fulfill first task of Int’l Sniper Frontier contest in Iran [PHOTO]

18 August 2022 10:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani servicemen have completed the first task of the international Sniper Frontier contest in Iran, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the report, the initial stage of the Sniper Frontier contest, held in Iran's Yazd city as part of the International Army Games-2022, went off without a hitch.

“All safety rules were strictly followed during the shooting. Azerbaijani snipers skillfully fulfilled an exercise on shooting at three targets, located at a distance of 300-600 meters, in a definite time,” the ministry stressed.

The Sniper Frontier competition is being attended by teams from Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Iran, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the next stage of the Masters of Artillery Fire contest held as part of the International Army Games - 2022 took place in Kazakhstan's Guards garrison, the ministry said in a separate report.

The Azerbaijani team's second crew fared well at the individual level. After overcoming an obstacle course and a minefield, Azerbaijani artillerymen used machine guns, mortars, grenade launchers, and assault rifles to destroy the specified targets with pinpoint accuracy.

Azerbaijani servicemen, who displayed professionalism, ranked third out of nine teams. Artillerymen from Kazakhstan and Russia finished first and second respectively.

The Azerbaijani armed forces have taken part in the International Army Games since 2015. Since then the Azerbaijani army has participated in the Tank Biathlon, Sniper Frontier, Military medical relay race, Field Kitchen, Masters of Artillery Fire, and Sea Cup competitions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz