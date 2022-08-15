Masters of Artillery Fire contest kicks off in Kazakhstan [PHOTO]

15 August 2022 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The first stage of the Masters of Artillery Fire contest has kicked off at Kazakhstan’s Otar military base as part of the International Army Games-2022, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

During the first stage, the armored combat vehicle teams overcame different obstacles along the assigned path, passed through minefields, and completed fire duties with machine guns, mortars, grenade launchers, and small weapons, the ministry said.

Azerbaijani artillerymen exhibited proficiency by accurately eliminating all targets, it added.

The International Army Games is an annual military sports event organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. The event, which was launched in August 2015, involves about 30 countries taking part in dozens of competitions over two weeks to prove their combat readiness.

In addition, the servicemen are attending the Sea Cup held in Azerbaijan, as well as the Sniper Limit (Iran) competitions that are being held as part of the International Army Games-2022.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz