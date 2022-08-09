MoD denies woman presenting herself as servicewoman online member of Azerbaijani army [PHOTO]

9 August 2022 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

A female citizen, who presented herself as a serviceman, has no connections with the Azerbaijani Army, Defense Ministry has reported.

"The citizen, who posted videos under the "hərbi226" username, in a military uniform, and posing as a military police officer 'Gulyar Ahmadova' has nothing to do with the Azerbaijani army," the ministry stated.

Earlier, two soldiers using smartphones during military service have been removed from the ranks of the army.

The ministry identified them as Seymur Suleymanzada and Afat Abdullayeva, active military service persons of the Azerbaijan Army, who were found using smartphones during service, as well as sharing photos and videos related to the service on their personal accounts.

---

