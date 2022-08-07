OIC condemns violent & unacceptable attack against Azerbaijani Embassy in London

7 August 2022 20:51 (UTC+04:00)

"The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns the violent and unacceptable attack against the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland by radical religious groups on 4 August 2022," Azernews reports, citing the report of the organization.

"By entering the Embassy building, the members of the group committed an act of vandalism, raised religious flags and shouted radical religious slogans on the balcony of the building. It directly undermined the principle of diplomatic premises’ inviolability. The General Secretariat calls for a thorough investigation of the incident," the statement added.

