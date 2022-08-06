President Ilham Aliyev to hold meeting with Armenian PM, says European Council president

6 August 2022 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will hold a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels, President of the European Council Charles Michel said, Azernews reports.

The meeting was announced by Charles Michel in a Twitter message.

“Ahead of our next leaders meeting in Brussels, pursuing dialogue and achieving concrete progress on all items on the agenda is key. The EU remains committed,” he wrote.



