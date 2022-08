6 August 2022 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani Army has regained control over Mount Buzdukh and the heights surrounding it, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.

"As a result of clarifications carried out by our units in this area, the control over Mount Buzdukh and the heights surrounding it was regained," the ministry said in a statement.

