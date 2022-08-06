Azerbaijani servicemen to participate in International Army Games [PHOTO]

6 August 2022 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani servicemen are on a visit to Russia to take part in the "Tank Biathlon" contest to be held as part of the "International Army Games-2022" at the Alabino training ground in Moscow, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As part of the "International Army Games-2022", Azerbaijani servicemen will take part in the "Sea Cup" contest to be held in Azerbaijan, including the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest (Kazakhstan) and the "Sniper Frontier" contest (Iran).

---

