Türkiye hands over another batch of mine clearance machines to Azerbaijan [PHOTO/VIDEO]
By Trend
Türkiye handed over 13 unmanned, remote-controlled mine clearance vehicles to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Turkish Ministry of National Defense's Twitter post.
"The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan received 13 MEMATT remote-controlled vehicles developed by the Turkish Military Factory and Shipyard Management (ASFAT) defense company. Thus far, a total of 20 vehicles have been delivered to Azerbaijan," the ministry tweeted.
