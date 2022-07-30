Azernews.Az

Türkiye hands over another batch of mine clearance machines to Azerbaijan [PHOTO/VIDEO]

30 July 2022 17:18 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

Türkiye handed over 13 unmanned, remote-controlled mine clearance vehicles to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Turkish Ministry of National Defense's Twitter post.

"The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan received 13 MEMATT remote-controlled vehicles developed by the Turkish Military Factory and Shipyard Management (ASFAT) defense company. Thus far, a total of 20 vehicles have been delivered to Azerbaijan," the ministry tweeted.

