Türkiye hands over another batch of mine clearance machines to Azerbaijan [PHOTO/VIDEO]

30 July 2022 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Türkiye handed over 13 unmanned, remote-controlled mine clearance vehicles to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Turkish Ministry of National Defense's Twitter post.

"The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan received 13 MEMATT remote-controlled vehicles developed by the Turkish Military Factory and Shipyard Management (ASFAT) defense company. Thus far, a total of 20 vehicles have been delivered to Azerbaijan," the ministry tweeted.

---

