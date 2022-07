Azerbaijani president approves amendments to order “On material and social support of prosecutors”

29 July 2022 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree amending the Order of the President of the Azerbaijani Republic No 1054, dated October 8, 2002 ‘On material and social support for the staff of Prosecutor’s Office of the Azerbaijani Republic‘, Azernews reports.

The following changes have been made in accordance with the decree to the first part of the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No 1054, dated October 8, 2002, ’On material and social support for the staff of the Procurator’s Office of the Azerbaijani Republic’:

1. Set the monthly salary of the Prosecutor-General of the Azerbaijan Republic at 3,260 manats ($1,917.6).

- The Cabinet of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Republic has been instructed to resolve the issues arising from this Order.

The order takes effect from July 1, 2022.

