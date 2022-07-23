Armenians destroyed editorial office of 'Shusha' newspaper in 1992 - 'Azad Shusha' chief editor

23 July 2022 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Armenians destroyed the editorial office building of the 'Shusha' newspaper, Editor-in-Chief of the Azad Shusha (Liberated Shusha) website Karim Karimli said at the first International Media Forum on "Global trends, new challenges in media" in Shusha, organized by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, on July 22, Trend reports.

Karim Karimli, who previously worked in the 'Shusha' newspaper, recalled that despite the shelling and bombardment in 1992, the newspaper was still being published and everyone was working.

He also said that later the editorial office was temporarily housed in the "Azerbaijan" publishing house until 2002.

"Afterward, we've succeeded in independently printing the newspaper, which continues to this day," Karimli noted.

The dream of every Azerbaijani citizen to return to liberated Karabakh has finally come true, he said.

He also expressed hope for the soonest operation of the newspaper's editorial office in Shusha.

