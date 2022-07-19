Azerbaijan continues social reintegration, rehabilitation activities for repatriated persons [PHOTO]

19 July 2022 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The State Agency for Public Service continues social reintegration and social rehabilitation activities for persons repatriated from Iraq and Syria, Azernews reports, per Labour and Social Security Ministry.

The ministry noted that 10 more repatriated children and two mothers, brought to Azerbaijan from Syria and Iraq, have passed a detailed social work assessment. A social rehabilitation plan has been prepared for them.

Psychological testing was conducted for each person, assessing the severity of post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms.

“Rehabilitation work with repatriated persons and their family members is underway, which is of particular importance for socio-psychological support,” the ministry said.

In the first six months of this year, 105 repatriates were involved in social rehabilitation and reintegration. Currently, Azerbaijan is working with a total of 378 repatriates in 146 families.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz