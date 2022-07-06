Azerbaijani defense chief commissions cybersecurity operations center [PHOTO/VIDEO]

6 July 2022 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov attended the opening of the Defense Ministry's Communications, Information Technologies, and Cybersecurity Main Department's Cybersecurity Operations Center on July 5, Azernews reports.

Chief of the Main Department Maj-Gen Mammad Eminov briefed the minister on the operation of the facility, which was outfitted with advanced automatic control systems.

He stated that the center, which was outfitted with cutting-edge technology, would maintain cybersecurity by continuously monitoring and controlling the Azerbaijan army's information and communication technologies environment.

It was stressed that the center will conduct constant monitoring and administration of information and communication technologies, as well as command and control systems.

Threat identification in real-time mode, digital investigations, electronic security checks, and other actions based on modern cybersecurity methods in developed nations will be also performed, the report added.

In the end, Hasanov has assigned necessary duties to the command staff in order to significantly strengthen the Azerbaijan Army's cybersecurity opportunities.

