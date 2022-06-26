Advisor to Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Armed Forces

26 June 2022 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Chief Adviser to the President of Turkiye Yalcin Topcu congratulated Azerbaijan on June 26 - Day of the Armed Forces, Trend reports.

"Congratulations to the victorious army of Azerbaijan on June 26 - Armed Forces Day.

We support the peaceful steps of Azerbaijan and Armenia and continue to strengthen our solidarity in all areas for the security and well-being of the region," noted the chief adviser to the President of Turkiye during a teleconference.

--

