Advisor to Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Armed Forces
By Trend
Chief Adviser to the President of Turkiye Yalcin Topcu congratulated Azerbaijan on June 26 - Day of the Armed Forces, Trend reports.
"Congratulations to the victorious army of Azerbaijan on June 26 - Armed Forces Day.
We support the peaceful steps of Azerbaijan and Armenia and continue to strengthen our solidarity in all areas for the security and well-being of the region," noted the chief adviser to the President of Turkiye during a teleconference.
