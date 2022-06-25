UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits world's first hovercraft barge [PHOTO]

25 June 2022 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp visited the world's first hovercraft designed by CMI Offshore and built in cooperation with ASCO (Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company), Ambassador wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"I visited the world's first hovercraft designed by CMI Offshore and built in collaboration with ASCO. This barge is an excellent example of advanced British ship design and construction and British-Azerbaijani cooperation," he wrote.

---

