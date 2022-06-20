Azerbaijani president to visit Uzbekistan on Jun 21-22

20 June 2022 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on June 21-22 at the invitation of his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Azernews reports.

During the visit, the issues of further strengthening the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan and the expansion of multifaceted cooperation will be discussed.

The leaders will pay special attention to increasing the volume of mutual trade, strengthening cooperation ties at the business and regional levels, promoting joint investment projects in various sectors of the economy, effective use of opportunities in the transport and transit sector, as well as continuing active cultural and humanitarian exchange.

In addition, the presidents will exchange views on the international and regional situation, to discuss the development of the intensive bilateral dialogue and mutual support within the framework of multilateral structures.

As a result of the high-level talks, it is planned to sign a solid package of bilateral documents aimed at deepening practical cooperation in the fields of industry, transport, agriculture, energy, science, innovation, tourism, and other areas.

Diplomatic relations between the two nations were established on April 22, 1994. The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021. Presently, around 195 Azerbaijani enterprises are represented in Uzbekistan, 69 of which have joint capital and 126 of them have 100 percent Azerbaijani capital.

