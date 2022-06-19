Global Baku Forum has particular importance - Azerbaijani president's representative

19 June 2022 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Holding of the Global Baku Forum has particular importance, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] Emin Huseynov told reporters, Trend reports

"Today, the guests were informed about the ongoing work on the restoration of territories, demining and the complexities of this process, construction work, work in the field of infrastructure, energy, telecommunications, and others," Huseynov added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz