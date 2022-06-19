Azerbaijani president's representative talks ongoing construction of schools in Karabakh

19 June 2022 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Four schools for 2,764 pupils are under construction in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, Emin Huseynov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] within the Karabakh economic region (except Shusha district), said, Trend reports.

Huseynov made the remark speaking at the plenary meeting on "Glance at restoration and development of Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions of Azerbaijan”.

He emphasized that immediately after the end of the war, the process of demining the territories began, which made it difficult reconstruction of the schools.

"Since the signing of the trilateral statement [between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders] in November 2020 [following the Second Karabakh War], 224 people died as a result of mine explosions," added the official

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz