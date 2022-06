17 June 2022 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan gained control over the COVID-19 situation through implementing timely measures, Former President of the UN General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa told Trend.

"Azerbaijan has made the right decisions to take the pandemic under control. Thus, the country's steps have been fairly successful in this direction," the ex-president said.



