Azerbaijan completing major road construction projects in liberated lands [PHOTO/VIDEO]

7 June 2022 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The construction of the Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway, one of the road infrastructure projects being implemented in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, is underway, Azernews reports per the State Agency of Automobile Roads.

The 39.7-kilometer-long Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway begins from the Hajigabul-Minjivan-Zangazur corridor and travels via the Jabrayil region's Shukurbayli village to the Khojavend region's Hadrut settlement.

The highway is being developed in line with the first technical category, with four lanes, under Karabakh's development plan. The highway measures 14 meters in width. The asphalt-concrete pavement and artificial structural building on the 14-kilometer segment of the road are nearing completion.

In the 25.7 km section, the construction of a 21.5-meter-wide roadbed and road base in accordance with the first technical category, the construction of the road base, and the laying of a smooth asphalt-concrete pavement are being carried out in the areas where the roadbed is ready.

To get the normative width of the road traveling through a hilly location with challenging terrain, rocks are cut in certain areas by machines, and a new roadbed is formed by blasting mountains.

In order to reduce the negative impact of the road on the environment, including fauna, 85 percent of the construction work on 37 round pipes, 95 percent on nine rectangular water crossings that are designed to ensure the transfer of water along the road, as well as 93 percent on seven underpasses and 80 percent on reserve crossings, have been completed.

The construction of six road bridges on the 2nd, 19th, 20th, 27th, 31st, and 39th km of the Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway is underway. The construction of bridges at 2.19 and 39 km is nearing completion. One of the bridges is designed at the intersection of the Hajigabul-Minjivan-Zangazur corridor. The bridge will provide easy access to and from the highway.

The construction work is carried out under the direct supervision of the Azerbaijan State Agency of Automobile Roads in line with the requirements of the Construction Norms and Rules. The road's construction is scheduled to be finished in 2023.

The Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway passes through the liberated Khojavend, Fuzuli, and Jabrayil districts. The highway covers about 20 settlements in the region, including Hadrut settlement and Jabrayil city.

---

