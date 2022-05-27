Emperor of Japan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

27 May 2022 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

Emperor of Japan Naruhito has sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I have great pleasure in sending Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations and sincere good wishes for your happiness and for the prosperity of the people of your country.

His Majesty Naruhito

Emperor of Japan

