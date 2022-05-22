Azerbaijani Army positions subjected to fire - MoD

22 May 2022 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

On May 21, at about 16:30, Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Ashagi Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region of the state border using different-caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar district, Trend reports citing the press service of Ministry of Defense.

The units of Azerbaijani army took adequate retaliatory measures in this direction.

