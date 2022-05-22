Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
By Trend
Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
"As-salamu aleykum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu
I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of your country’s national day - the Independence Day. I wish you good health and happiness, and the brotherly people and government of the Republic of Azerbaijan greater development and prosperity."
