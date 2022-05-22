Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

22 May 2022 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"As-salamu aleykum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu

I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of your country’s national day - the Independence Day. I wish you good health and happiness, and the brotherly people and government of the Republic of Azerbaijan greater development and prosperity."

