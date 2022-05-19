European Parliament, Azerbaijan discuss enhancing co-operation [PHOTO]

19 May 2022 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The European Parliament discussed enhancing cooperation with Azerbaijan, Polish MEP Ryszard Czarnecki tweeted, Trend reports.

"Pleased to meet Co-Chair of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, MP Tural Ganjaliyev and MP Sevil Mikayilova. We had a very good discussion with the delegation. I'm looking forward to our cooperation and extending dialogue between Azerbaijan and the EU," he wrote.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz