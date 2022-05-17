The Azerbaijani army’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) units have conducted training flights, the Defence Ministry reported on May 16.

The drills were conducted in line with the approved annual training plan, the report added.

Initially, the personnel’s theoretical and practical skills, as well as their ability to operate unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on simulators were tested, the ministry said.

Unmanned aerial vehicle personnel conducted ground reconnaissance at various altitudes as part of the exercises, determining the coordinates of fictitious enemy ground targets and transmitting the information to control centers.

The major goals of the drills were to strengthen the crews' practical abilities, drawing on their knowledge gained on the battlefield during the 44-day with Armenia in 2020.

Meanwhile, representatives from several nations, who will participate in the "Anatolian Phoenix-2022" Flight-Tactical Exercises in Konya, Turkey, were given a briefing on the preparations for the exercises, as well as the tasks to be completed in phases, the ministry said in a separate report.

The international exercises with the participation of pilots and aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force will last until May 27.

Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in over 30 international drills and competitions in the 2022 academic year.

The servicemen will join the Eternity - 2022, EFES - 2022, Indestructible Brotherhood - 2022, Winter Training – 2022, International Army Games - 2022, and other international training and competitions, which will have a positive effect on the improvement of their professional skills, the ministry said.

Moreover, the servicemen are expected to participate in various international seminars and conferences in 2022 as well.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

---