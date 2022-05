By Trend

Farhad Valiyev has been appointed a new adviser to the Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov, the CBA told Trend.

Prior to this appointment, Valiyev held the position of head of the management department at PASHA Bank OJSC.

Kazimov was appointed to the post of Chairman of the CBA by the Azerbaijani presidential decree on April 13, 2022.

--