By Trend

A new project is being prepared in Botanical Garden in Baku upon the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, head of the Executive Power of Baku Eldar Azizov told reporters at the Alley of Honor in Baku on May 10, Trend reports.

According to Azizov, foreign specialists were involved in the development of this unique project.

"The area of ​​the garden is 46 hectares. It will take time to complete this project," he added.

---

