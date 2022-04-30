Azerbaijan’s Urban Planning and Architecture Committee Chairman Anar Guliyev has stated that Armenia-planted mines are a major obstacle to Karabakh's rehabilitation, the committee has reported.

He made the remarks at the United Nations General Assembly’s high-level meeting on the implementation of the New Urban Agenda and urban planning held at the organization’s headquarters in New York, the report added.

Guliyev used the high UN tribune to draw the world's attention to the fact that significant parts of Azerbaijan were mined during the occupation, and the lack of reliable maps of mined areas is one of the biggest obstacles to urbanization and the return of Azerbaijanis to their homeland.

The official stressed the Armenian invaders’ inhumane actions in Azerbaijan’s former occupied territories for 30 years, the destruction of the cities and cultural heritage, the crimes of urbicide, ecocide committed by them.

Moreover, he spoke about the large-scale reconstruction work carried out by Azerbaijan to revive these territories in line with the modern urban approaches.

The chairman noted the contribution made by Azerbaijan to global urban planning trends and values, and the achievements in the development of urban planning under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership.

The event, co-organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT), was attended by leaders and members of member governments.

The New Urban Agenda was approved at the 2016 United Nations Conference on Housing and Sustainable Urban Development. The document sets global standards for sustainable urban development and promotes the need to update approaches to urban construction, governance and urban life.

The purpose of the UN General Assembly's high-level meeting in New York on assessing the implementation of the New Urban Agenda is to draw the attention of countries and cities to this document and discuss the necessary steps to make it a roadmap for urban planning and settlement.

---