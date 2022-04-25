By Vafa Ismayilova

Baku has described as unacceptable the attempts to politicize the so-called Armenian genocide.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry made the remarks on April 24 in reaction to a statement by U.S. President Joe Biden on the occasion of the anniversary of the events of 1915

"It is unfortunate that the statement by U.S. President Joe Biden on Armenian Remembrance Day, once again distorted the historical facts about the events of 1915. The attempts to misrepresent the events that happened a century ago and politicize the so-called 'Armenian genocide' are unacceptable," the ministry said.

It underlined that the U.S. president's statement is not in line with the negotiations aimed at the Turkish-Armenian normalization.

"The events of 1915 should be studied by historians, not politicians. The attempts to falsify history and its use for political pressure are unacceptable," the ministry said.

Last year, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Biden's recognition of the 1915 events as genocide was based on "political motives", adding that the U.S. president has neither the "legal nor moral authority to judge historical matters".

Turkey is against presenting the 1915 events as “genocide”, rather than calling them a tragedy in which both Turks and Armenians suffered casualties in the heat of World War I.

