By Trend

Trend’s exclusive interview with Press Secretary of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Turab Teymurov.

How many more years will the race bring joy to Baku fans and what does the race’s holding, in general, bring to Azerbaijan?

- As you know, there are two months left before the start of the race. The Baku City Circuit company is doing a great job of organizing it. The term of the contract for holding the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is ​​until 2024. Azerbaijan has been hosting prestigious international sporting events for many years. The main goal is to promote our country in the world and attract tourists, which ultimately provides a contribution to various sectors of the economy of our country. According to the results of independent research conducted by the international auditing company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the first four races brought a total of $506.3 million to Azerbaijan’s economy. These are mainly the tourism, hotel and transport sectors. This also includes development in such sectors as restaurants, social and cultural services, post and telecommunications, the construction sector and other areas. The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has brought the global economy to a standstill. We are confident that in subsequent years, also this year, the benefits of holding the Grand Prix for our country will grow.

What stage are the construction and installation works within the framework of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at?

- As you know, the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is ​​being held for the sixth time. Races will be held from June 10 through June 12. The Baku City Circuit company has started construction and installation work in the territories where the race track runs since the night hours of April 15. The installation of concrete blocks will be carried out at night in order to ensure the safety of citizens. Construction and installation work begins at the intersection of Khagani Street and Bulbul Avenue and will cover the entire race track. Unlike last year, this year it will be possible to watch the race live and the installation of stands for spectators is already beginning on the territory of the Baku Boulevard. Infrastructure and installation work of paddock (an enclosed area behind the pits in which the teams keep their transporters and motor homes) territory will also start. Considering these works are being carried out in these parts of the city, we ask citizens to be more careful when driving and Baku City Circuit thanks citizens in advance for their understanding.

What stage is the process of selling tickets at and how many tickets have already been sold? Which countries do most people buy tickets for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from?

- Ticket sales started more than a month ago. At present, there are tickets for all stands on sale, and fans' interest in them is quite high. The cost of tickets for 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix for local fans varies between 90 to 970 manat ($53 - $570). Fans can purchase tickets on the website, and also at the box office in Azerbaijan’s Baku. We see high interest from local fans, along with the interest from foreign fans, which makes us very happy. Currently, Azerbaijan, the US and the UK are among the top three countries, from where the tickets are purchased. In addition, fans from Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Russia, France, Norway and other countries are purchasing tickets as well. Tickets with a 20-25 percent discount are offered to Azerbaijani citizens and foreigners who have permits for temporary residence in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

- How many spectators who bought tickets for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2020 changed them to this year's competition?

- Fans have the opportunity to change tickets for the 2022 race due to the postponement of the 2020 race. They were informed about this by SMS and e-mail. Fans can contact the support service (*6003) in connection with tickets and detailed information about the race.

What will be included in the entertainment program for the audience? What changes will occur in this year's racing program compared to the previous race?

- Competitions were held without spectators last year and fans will be able to watch the race live this year. Evening concerts are not provided in connection with the pandemic and in order to ensure the safety of citizens, however, interesting entertainment programs will be organized. Everyone (adults and children) will be able to enjoy entertainment programs within three days. This year is the busiest season in F1 history, with 23 races scheduled, including the Miami race, which is being held for the first time. I believe that representing our city in Formula 1 cities list is a great success for our country.

Fans will have to comply with the quarantine rules in force in Azerbaijan, which were previously mitigated.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022?

- This issue is being discussed and information about it will be disseminated. Fans also will be able to watch on a number of leading sports TV channels in the world the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, along with other Formula 1 races. The global audience of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is about 1.5 billion people. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has surpassed the Monaco Grand Prix to become the most watched race in the United States, over the past two seasons.

---

