By Trend

Requirements for the safety of drinking (bottled) water and water used in the process of food processing are established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the new bill "On food safety".

According to the bill, drinking water (bottled) and water used in the food processing process must comply with the requirements, established by technical regulatory legal acts in the field of food safety.

State control over compliance with the requirements is carried out by a body (structure) determined by the relevant executive authority.

Production, processing and circulation of natural mineral waters (packaged) are allowed after their registration by the body (structure) determined by the relevant executive authority, in accordance with Article 25.1 of the law “On food safety”.

The bill was adopted in the second reading at the parliament’s meeting on April 12.

