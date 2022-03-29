By Trend

Russia hopes the situation around Karabakh will end with a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Valentina Matviyenko, Chairperson of the Russian Federal Assembly’s Federation Council, said, Trend reports via TASS.

Matviyenko made the remark at a meeting of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.

"We very much hope that this situation will end with a peace treaty, and sincerely wish this," she noted.

