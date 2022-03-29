29 March 2022 18:32 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Russia hopes the situation around Karabakh will end with a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Valentina Matviyenko, Chairperson of the Russian Federal Assembly’s Federation Council, said, Trend reports via TASS.
Matviyenko made the remark at a meeting of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.
"We very much hope that this situation will end with a peace treaty, and sincerely wish this," she noted.
