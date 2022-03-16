By Laman Ismayilova

Gloomy and changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on March 17.

Fog and drizzle are expected in some places in the morning. Southeast wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula will be +2-4 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime, the National Hydrometeorological Service reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 769 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the regions. It might snow in some mountainous areas. Mild east wind will prevail.

The temperature will be 0 °C and +5 °C at night, +8-13 °C in the daytime.

In the highlands, it will be -7-12 °C at night, 0 °C and -5°C in the daytime.

