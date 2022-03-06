By Trend

Turkey supports Azerbaijan's proposal to sign a comprehensive peace treaty with Armenia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Cavusoglu, Armenia must show adequate approach on the issue of peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

Activities related to the normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations are coordinated with Azerbaijan, he said.

"This coordination should be continued. The issue of creating the Zangazur corridor is also important," added the minister.

---

