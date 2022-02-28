By Sabina Mammadli

Some 323 mines and unexploded ordnance were found and defused on Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in 2020, the Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has reported.

The agency found 33 anti-personnel mines, 24 anti-tank mines, as well as 266 unexploded ordnances in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan regions as part of the demining operations from February 21 to 26, the report added.

A 94,8-hectare-area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the reported period.

It should be noted that ANAMA, along with the partner countries, carries out demining activities on the liberated territories.

Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan all mine maps of liberated territories as a result of talks held through the Russian Defence Ministry's mediation on December 4, 2021.

On December 12, 2021, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters that mine maps provided by Armenia so far are not fully accurate.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security and cooperation.

Previously, on June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of 97,000 mines in formerly-occupied Aghdam.

On July 3, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation of Fuzuli and Zangilan regions.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end 44 days of fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

