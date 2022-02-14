By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have officially approved the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between the two countries, signing relevant laws on this.

While receiving members of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, Erdogan signed a corresponding decision on the approval and publication of the Shusha Declaration in Turkey's Legal Gazette (Resmi Gazete) newspaper.

The law on the ratification of the declaration has officially come into force in Turkey.

The Shusha Declaration signed on June 15, 2021, was earlier approved by the Azerbaijani and Turkish parliaments.

Turkey's Presidential Administration described the document as very important for the future of the two peoples because the Azerbaijan-Turkey relations are reaching a completely new level thanks to this declaration.

"The Shusha Declaration is such a declaration that covering all spheres of previous and current Azerbaijan-Turkey relations, brings them to the stable future," the Presidential Administration said.

It also stressed that according to the declaration, Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue to make efforts to strengthen stability and security in the Caucasus region, restore all economic and transport ties, as well as normalize the relations between the regional countries and ensure long-term peace.

On June 15, Azerbaijan and Turkey signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, during Erdogan’s first official visit to Shusha, eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia in 2020. The document focuses on defense cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transportation routes.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the Shusha Declaration signed with Turkey on June 15, carries strategic importance for Eurasia and fosters peace and security in the South Caucasus region.

Describing the Shusha Declaration as the triumph of the new geopolitical realities, Aliyev said that this historic document ratified the allied status of the friendship, fraternity and partnership ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

