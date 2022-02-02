By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar have discussed the prospects of military cooperation between the two nations, the ministry reported on February 1.

“Prospects for the development of regional security, as well as cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in military, military-technical, military education and other fields, were discussed at the business meetings,” the ministry said.

During the meeting of two delegations, Hasanov expressed gratitude for the moral and political support provided by brotherly Turkey in the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020.

The Azerbaijani Defence Minister stressed the exceptional impact of the cordial relations between the heads of state of the two brotherly countries on military cooperation, as well as in other areas.

Welcoming the guests, the Turkish Minister stressed that the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Turkey is based on friendly and fraternal relations. Akar expressed confidence that cooperation based on mutual trust, confidence and support will continue to develop successfully.

Highlighting the experience gained by the servicemen of two countries in joint drills, the parties noted the importance of holding such events on a regular basis.

It was stressed that Azerbaijan is expanding military cooperation with Turkey to increase its defence capabilities, which is one of the main factors ensuring stability in the region.

Following the solemn welcoming ceremony at the Turkish National Defence Ministry, Hasanov signed the book of memory. Afterwards, the top officials answered the questions of media representatives.

As a part of his working visit to Turkey, Hasanov was received by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Defence Ministry reported in a different report. The Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar also attended the meeting.

Later, Hasanov visited the park named after the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in Ankara and paid tribute to his memory.

