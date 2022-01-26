By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov and his Iranian counterpart Maj-Gen Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani have discussed military cooperation between the two countries, the ministry reported on January 25.

The meeting of senior military officials took place during Hasanov's official visit to Iran.

"The sides exchanged views on the prospects of Azerbaijan-Iran cooperation in the fields of military, military-technical, and military medicine, the organization of mutual visits of expert groups, and other issues of interest," the ministry said.

The meeting highlighted the activities of the joint working group established by the Azerbaijani and Iranian defence ministries to develop military cooperation, as well as steps taken under bilateral agreements.

Hasanov expressed gratitude for the warm welcome, emphasizing that Azerbaijani-Iranian relations have a long history and are built on solid foundations.

He invited Iran's defence minister to visit Azerbaijan on official business.

In turn, Ashtiani expressed his delight at the Azerbaijani delegation's visit to Iran, emphasizing the two countries' longstanding religious, historical, and cultural ties. He emphasized that strengthening military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran has critical importance for both countries.

The parties signed a protocol outlining the meeting's outcomes.

In addition, Hasanov became acquainted with a variety of military products on display at the Iranian Defense Ministry's exhibition hall.

As part of his official visit to Iran, Hasanov met with the Iranian Army's General Staff Chief, Lt-Gen Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, according to a separate report from the ministry.

Following the official welcome ceremony, the top brass held meetings in both a private and public setting.

Bagheri greeted the delegation, emphasizing that Azerbaijan-Iran relations had advanced significantly in recent years and had entered a new phase.

The parties emphasized that the experience of fruitful collaboration at the bilateral, regional, and international levels provides a solid foundation for the continued development of Azerbaijan-Iran relations.

Hasanov briefed the opposite party on the new situation in the region following the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, as well as the ongoing reconstruction in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Hasanov invited Bagheri to Azerbaijan for an official visit, emphasizing the importance of the recent bilateral meeting between the Azerbaijani and Iranian leaders.

The parties also discussed expanding military, military-technical, and military-medical cooperation, as well as arranging reciprocal visits by military representatives from the two countries.

The meeting was followed by the signing of a protocol outlining the meeting's outcomes and the release of a joint press statement.

