By Trend

Turkish National Defense Ministry shared a Twitter publication commemorating the 32nd anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Trend reports.

"We honor the memory of our brothers and sisters who became martyrs as a result of the tragedy known as "Black January," which took place on January 20, 1990, in fraternal Azerbaijan," the publication said.

"We’ll continue to support our Azerbaijani brothers in accordance with the concept of 'One nation - two states'," added the publication.

---

