A groundbreaking ceremony has been held for the 240-megawatt “Khizi-Absheron” Wind Power Plant to be built in Azerbaijan by ACWA Power of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Azertag has reported.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.

President Ilham Aliyev and Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud made speeches at the event.

President Ilham Aliyev and Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud laid a foundation stone for the plant.

