By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Yashat Foundation, which was set up to help families of soldiers killed and injured during last year's 44-day Karabakh war, continues to send seriously injured war veterans to Turkey for treatment.

Three more veterans - Saleh Khalilov, Gudrat Aliyev, and Orkhan Babayev will receive treatment in Turkey.

The foundation will monitor the veterans' treatment until their full recovery.

To date, 157 war veterans have been sent to Turkey for treatment. The treatment of 116 of them has already been successfully completed and they have returned home. In addition, the foundation also provides medicines for the treatment of wounded war veterans.

Set up by the presidential decree in December 2020, the foundation’s work covers the families of servicemen killed or got disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

It was earlier reported that the foundation had spent AZN 32.4 million ($19.1M) on the improvement of housing conditions, AZN 458,478 ($269,692) on education, vocational training and development of creative potential, AZN 5.4 million ($3.1M) on repayment of consumer and other loans and AZN 11.1 million ($6.5M) on treatment and psychological support.

From early 2021, meetings were held with 16,393 citizens, of which, 2,916 were members of martyrs’ families and 5,010 were wounded servicemen. Their needs were clarified and 15,834 applications of 10,875 people were considered and approved.

Yashat receives donations made through voluntary financial aid provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

As of December 28, the foundation has collected over AZN 65.2 million ($38.4M).

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz