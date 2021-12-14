By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s State Border Service has launched a new border commandant’s office in liberated Zangilan, the service reported on December 14.

The deputy chief of the Service, Lt-Gen Ilham Mehdiyev, attended the opening ceremony of the military unit and familiarized himself with the conditions created there, the report added.

The military unit has been provided with facilities such as barracks and study rooms for personnel, a dining room, a bathroom-laundry-boiler complex, as well as weapons and supply warehouses.

Furthermore, electric generators were installed to supply electricity, as well as a line was laid to provide uninterrupted water to the military unit. A number of squares have been created in the area, landscaping works have been carried out and trees have been planted.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Mehdiyev conveyed the congratulations of State Border Service Chief Col-Gen Elchin Guliyev on the launch of the new military unit to the personnel.

He noted that after the restoration of its territorial integrity, Azerbaijan continues to create the necessary border defence and security infrastructure in the liberated lands. In 2021, some 19 new military units and 104 border checkpoints were launched in these areas, he underlined.

Mehdiyev stressed that it is a great honor and pride for every Azerbaijani border guard to serve in the liberated lands.

At the end of the event, he wished success to the personnel in their combat activities and awarded distinguished servicemen.

After liberating its lands from Armenia's occupation in a 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan restored control over the 132-km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border.

