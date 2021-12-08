By Trend

Besides the Victory Road, an additional road is being built in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, deputy head of the Main Operation and Road Repair Department of the Azerbaijani State Agency of Automobile Roads Idayat Rustamov told REAL TV, Trend reports on Dec. 7.

Rustamov added that as opposed to the Victory Road, bridges and tunnels will be built here.

“The four-lane road will be safe and high-speed, a tunnel will be built on the section from Dashalti village to Shusha for safe passage to the Isa Bulagi spring, which will pass under the Lachin corridor,” deputy head added. “There will be the passage to Shusha via the tunnel.”

---

