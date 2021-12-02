By Trend

As part of the monitoring carried out to date in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, about 400 cultural monuments have been identified and places where more than 800 cultural institutions were located, Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov said on the sidelines of Peace4Culture Partners Forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Karimov, about 160 historical and cultural monuments in the liberated lands have been discovered recently.

"Unfortunately, up to 95 percent of these monuments are in a deplorable state, they are practically destroyed. This makes us responsible for their restoration. After the completion of the monitoring, Azerbaijan will appeal to international organizations to bring Armenia to justice for the systematic and deliberate commission of this vandalism," he said.

